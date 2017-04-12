Hawks' Dwight Howard: Out vs. Pacers

Howard will be rested for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Howard will join a number of Hawks regulars in resting Wednesday as the Hawks turn their attention toward the postseason. Expect Mike Muscala and Kris Humphries to both see increased minutes, while Howard will resume his usual role in Game 1 against Washington, which will be either Saturday or Sunday.

