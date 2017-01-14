Hawks' Dwight Howard: Perfect shooting night in loss

Howard scored 11 points (4-4 FG, 3-3 FT) and earned eight rebounds, a steal and a block in 24 minutes during a 103-101 loss to Boston on Friday.

Howard only played 24 minutes against the Celtics, with coach Mike Budenholzer choosing to go small for much of the game with Millsap as the only big on the floor. Still, while he was out there, he was as efficient as can be despite the low volume. He didn't miss a single shot from either the floor or the free-throw line. Howard is now shooting a career-best 63.7 percent from the field as he gets more and more judicious about his shot selection late into his career.