Hawks' Dwight Howard: Plays just 20 minutes in Game 2 loss
Howard scored six points (3-5 FG) with seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 20 minutes in Wednesday's 109-101 Game 2 loss to the Wizards.
Howard battled foul trouble for much of the night which counts for at least some of his unusually low minutes total. Although, to be fair, he hasn't been particularly effective in either of the series' opening two games combining for just 13 total points.
More News
-
Hawks' Dwight Howard: Out vs. Pacers•
-
Hawks' Dwight Howard: Double-double in Tuesday's win•
-
Hawks' Dwight Howard: To miss Friday's game vs. Cavs for rest purposes•
-
Hawks' Dwight Howard: Huge double-double in win vs. 76ers•
-
Hawks' Dwight Howard: Another double-double in Tuesday's win•
-
Hawks' Dwight Howard: Posts double-double in Friday's loss•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...