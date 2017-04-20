Hawks' Dwight Howard: Plays just 20 minutes in Game 2 loss

Howard scored six points (3-5 FG) with seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 20 minutes in Wednesday's 109-101 Game 2 loss to the Wizards.

Howard battled foul trouble for much of the night which counts for at least some of his unusually low minutes total. Although, to be fair, he hasn't been particularly effective in either of the series' opening two games combining for just 13 total points.

