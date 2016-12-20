Hawks' Dwight Howard: Questionable to play Wednesday
Howard (back) is considered questionable to play Wednesday against the Timberwolves, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Howard was held out of action Monday against the Thunder after his back tightened up earlier in the day. The big man's status likely won't be updated until shootaround Wednesday, and if he's held out again, it's unclear who would replace him in the starting five. The Hawks went small on Monday, bumping Paul Millsap up to center, while Kyle Korver joined Thabo Sefolosha, Kent Bazemore and Dennis Schroder in what was essentially a four-guard look.
