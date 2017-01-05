Hawks' Dwight Howard: Rebounds from New Year's Day struggles

Howard scored 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-3 FT) and added 12 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 111-92 win over the Magic.

Howard rebounded from a poor showing against the Spurs on New Year's Day by posting his fourth double-double in five games. After showing signs of decline last season in Houston, Howard is reinvigorated played for his hometown team. He is playing better than last season, and arguably better than two seasons ago - and impressive feat for a 30-year-old center.