Hawks' Dwight Howard: Records first double-double of series Monday
Howard finished with 16 points (6-14 FG, 4-5 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and one block across 30 minutes of run during Monday's 111-101 win over the Wizards.
After recording just 18 combined points in the first three games, Howard as much more effective on the offensive end in this one and rounded out his double-double by leading the team in boards. His strong play also his breaking of the 30-minute barrier for the first time in four games and he led all Hawks starters with a plus-eight rating. Howard will need to deliver more performance such as this for his team to stand a chance of pulling out this hotly-contested series, as he is still averaging just 8.5 points and 11.8 rebounds per game in the postseason despite this most recent development.
