Hawks' Dwight Howard: Ruled out Monday vs. Timberwolves

Howard (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.

Howard made the trip with the Hawks to Minnesota, but he's still experiencing discomfort with his back and will be forced out of a fourth straight game. The fact that he's traveling with the team suggests that a return may be forthcoming, but until Howard is cleared to play again, the team could lean more heavily on Paul Millsap, Mike Muscala and Kris Humphries in the frontcourt.