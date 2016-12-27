Hawks' Dwight Howard: Scores 20 points in Monday's return from injury
Howard (back) scored 20 points (9-9 FG, 2-3 FT) with 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 21 minutes during a 90-104 loss to the Timberwolves on Monday.
Howard returned from a back injury to record a double-double in short work and matched his frontcourt opponent, Karl-Anthony Towns, in shooting a perfect 100% from the field. Howard's efficient night bodes well for the oft-injured big man moving forward, and despite playing just 21 minutes on Monday, it doesn't sound like his playing time will be restricted in any way moving forward. There wasn't a single Hawks player that recorded over 25 minutes in the loss.
