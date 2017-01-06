Hawks' Dwight Howard: Tallies another double-double in Thursday win

Howard tallied 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, an assist and a block over 30 minutes in Thursday's 99-94 win over the Pelicans.

The veteran big man ceded a lot of the offensive responsibility to Dennis Schroder and Paul Millsap, but he still managed his fifth double-double in the last six games. Howard continues to be a solid presence down low and has been particularly effective from the field, shooting a career-high 63.8 percent this season.