Hawks' Dwight Howard: Tallies another double-double in Thursday win
Howard tallied 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, an assist and a block over 30 minutes in Thursday's 99-94 win over the Pelicans.
The veteran big man ceded a lot of the offensive responsibility to Dennis Schroder and Paul Millsap, but he still managed his fifth double-double in the last six games. Howard continues to be a solid presence down low and has been particularly effective from the field, shooting a career-high 63.8 percent this season.
More News
-
Hawks' Dwight Howard: Rebounds from New Year's Day struggles•
-
Hawks' Dwight Howard: Nabs 22 rebounds Wednesday night•
-
Hawks' Dwight Howard: Scores 20 points in Monday's return from injury•
-
Hawks' Dwight Howard: To start at center Monday•
-
Hawks' Dwight Howard: Now probable Monday vs. Timberwolves•
-
Hawks' Dwight Howard: Ruled out Monday vs. Timberwolves•