Hawks' Dwight Howard: Will sit out Monday's game for rest
Howard won't play in Monday's game against the Knicks for rest purposes, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Howard was a late scratch from Monday's contest, as the Hawks decided to rest their big man on the second leg of a back-to-back set. Tim Hardaway will enter the starting lineup in his place, as the Hawks go with a three-guard setup featuring Paul Millsap as an undersized center. Howard's absence should also create more minutes for reserve big men Mike Muscala and Kris Humphries.
More News
-
Hawks' Dwight Howard: Double-double in Sunday's win•
-
Hawks' Dwight Howard: Perfect shooting night in loss•
-
Hawks' Dwight Howard: Another double-double in Tuesday's win•
-
Hawks' Dwight Howard: Goes for 15 points, 20 boards in win vs. Mavs•
-
Hawks' Dwight Howard: Tallies another double-double in Thursday win•
-
Hawks' Dwight Howard: Rebounds from New Year's Day struggles•