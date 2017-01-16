Hawks' Dwight Howard: Will sit out Monday's game for rest

Howard won't play in Monday's game against the Knicks for rest purposes, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Howard was a late scratch from Monday's contest, as the Hawks decided to rest their big man on the second leg of a back-to-back set. Tim Hardaway will enter the starting lineup in his place, as the Hawks go with a three-guard setup featuring Paul Millsap as an undersized center. Howard's absence should also create more minutes for reserve big men Mike Muscala and Kris Humphries.