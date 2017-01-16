Hawks' Dwight Howard: Will sit out Monday's game

Howard will not play in Monday's game against the Knicks due to rest purposes, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Howard was a late scratch from Monday's contest, as the Hawks decided to rest their big man on the second leg of a back-to-back set. Tim Hardaway Jr. will start in his place, as Atlanta will likely play a lot of small ball with their starting center absent. Look for Howard to return when the team travels to Detroit on Wednesday.