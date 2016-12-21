Hawks' Dwight Howard: Won't play Wednesday

Howard (back) will not play in Wednesday's game agains the Timberwolves, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Howard will now miss his second straight game due to back tightness after being absent from Monday's game against the Thunder. The Hawks elected to go with a small, four-guard lineup against the Thunder, but given the size the Timberwolves boast, they may elect to go with something bigger and have Mike Muscala start instead. Either way, Howard's next opportunity to return will be Friday against the Nuggets.