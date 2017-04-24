Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Cleared to play in Game 4
Ilyasova (calf) has been cleared to play in Monday's Game 4 against the Wizards, Hawks play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun reports.
Ilyasova was reportedly kicked in the calf during Game 3 on Saturday, but it was never expected to keep him out of action, so this latest report comes as no surprise. He'll take on his usual role backing up Paul Millsap at power forward, but unless Millsap suffers any sort of injury, Ilyasova will find his fantasy value highly restricted while working in a limited bench role.
