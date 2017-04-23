Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Probable for Game 4
Ilyasova is listed as probable for Monday's Game 4 against the Wizards with a calf injury, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
It appears Ilyasova is just dealing with some minor soreness in his calf, so he's not expected to miss any time and should be available in his usual role off the bench. Through the first three games of the first-round series, Ilyasova has averaged 5.0 points and 6.3 rebounds across 18.3 minutes, so he'll largely remain off the fantasy radar unless an injury occurs higher up on the depth chart.
