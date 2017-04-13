Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Starts, posts 15 in loss
Ilyasova tallied 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 18 minutes in Wednesday's 104-86 loss to the Pacers.
Ilyasova was probably the most recognizable name in Atlanta's starting five Wednesday as all five of their regular starters rode the bench. Ilyasova was merely adequate in a meaningless game for the Hawks, but he led the motley crew of reserves with 15 points. While he has the most fantasy value among those who played in this game, he's not going to factor heavily into the Hawks' game plan as they head into the playoffs.
