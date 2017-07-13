Play

Hawks' Ersan Ilyasova: Staying with Hawks

Ilyasova has agreed to a one-year, $6 million contract with the Hawks, The Vertical's Shams Charania reports.

Ilyasova bounced from the Thunder to the 76ers before landing in Atlanta for the latter portion of the 2016-17 season, averaging 13.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 26 minutes per game throughout his campaign. He'll continue to provide shooting off the bench as a stretch-four, but could potentially start at power forward if first-rounder John Collins isn't ready out of the gate.

