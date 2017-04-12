Ilyasova will start at power forward in Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

With the Hawks having the No. 5 seed all locked up, they'll be resting all of their key players in Wednesday's season finale. With five players in total out, Ilyasova will likely take on a heavy minutes load in the frontcourt and have plenty of opportunities Wednesday with Mike Muscala serving as the only reserve who has consistently seen time at either power forward or center.