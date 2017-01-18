Neal signed a 10-day contract with the Hawks on Wednesday, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

After starting his career out with three straight seasons in San Antonio, Neal has bounced around the league since, spending time with the Bucks, Hornets, Timberwolves and Wizards over the last three seasons. Most recently with the Wizards during the 2015-16 campaign, he averaged 9.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 40 games, which included a pair of starts. Harris underwent surgery on his hip back in April of last year, but appears to be at full strength and should jump in as a depth option at shooting guard behind the likes of Kent Bazemore, Tim Hardaway and Mike Dunleavy. Neal likely won't be a part of the Hawks regular rotation, however, thus keeping him off the fantasy radar.