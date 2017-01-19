Neal provided four points (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and one assist across 13 minutes during a 118-95 loss to the Pistons on Wednesday.

Neal made his season debut for the Hawks after signing a 10-day contract with the team earlier in the day. He received immediate playing time as the team got blown out, and secured all of his point from free throws. Every member of the Hawks got playing time in the loss, and with the amount of depth the team has at guard, Neal will likely not be getting a lot of minutes going forward.