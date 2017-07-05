Hawks' Jamal Crawford: Sent to Hawks in three-team trade
Crawford will be sent to the Hawks in a three-team trade, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.
In addition to Crawford, the Hawks will pick up Diamond Stone and a first-round pick, while the Clippers receive Danilo Gallinari and the Nuggets get a 2019 second-round pick. However, with the Hawks going on what appears to be a rebuild, there's a good chance Crawford eventually reaches an agreement on a buyout, which would allow him to sign with another contender.
