Hawks' Jose Calderon: Slated to start Wednesday
Calderon will be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game, Chris Vivlamore of the AJC reports.
Calderon will start in place of Dennis Schroder who will take the night off due to rest. While he's likely to play the majority of the game, Calderon hasn't posted great numbers much of the season. Over his last 76 minutes, the 35-year-old has tallied just 19 points, 12 boards and 14 assists. He should only be considered in the deepest of leagues Wednesday.
