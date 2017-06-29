Hawks' Josh Magette: Agrees to one-year deal with Hawks
Magette agreed to a one-year deal with the Hawks on Thursday, Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype reports.
Magette, an undrafted 6-foot-1 point guard, spent last season in the D-League playing for the Los Angeles D-Fenders. He averaged 15.8 points, 9.3 assists and 4.4 boards across 35.3 minutes per game. He likely won't be fantasy relevant for the Hawks next season considering he'll probably be stuck behind Dennis Schroder and Malcolm Delaney on the depth chart.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...
-
Wolves land Butler in blockbuster
The Wolves landed a superstar, and the Bulls kickstarted their rebuild. Chris Towers breaks...
-
Russell gets a fresh start
The Lakers' decision to dump salary could prove to have huge ramifications for Fantasy players,...
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...