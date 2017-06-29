Magette agreed to a one-year deal with the Hawks on Thursday, Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype reports.

Magette, an undrafted 6-foot-1 point guard, spent last season in the D-League playing for the Los Angeles D-Fenders. He averaged 15.8 points, 9.3 assists and 4.4 boards across 35.3 minutes per game. He likely won't be fantasy relevant for the Hawks next season considering he'll probably be stuck behind Dennis Schroder and Malcolm Delaney on the depth chart.