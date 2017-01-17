Bazemore put up 16 points (5-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 32 minutes in a 108-107 win over the Knicks on Monday.

Bazemore has hit double digits in scoring in three consecutive games, a welcome development after he reached that benchmark only three times in his preceding 10 games. He's shooting a respectable 45.9 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from three-point range during that span, which has prompted coach Mike Budenholzer to hand Bazemore a few extra minutes. Bazemore seemingly has more security in his starting role now that Kyle Korver has been traded away, but he's still largely been a disappointment this season after inking a four-year, $70 million contract in the summer.