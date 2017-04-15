Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Probable Sunday with knee bruise
Bazemore is probable for Sunday's tilt against the Wizards with a bone bruise on his right knee, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.
Bazemore has missed seven of the past 13 contets while dealing with a bone bruise, though he will probably take part in the Hawks' first playoff game against the Wizards on Sunday. In the six games that he's played over the past 13, he's averaged 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals across 20.7 minutes per game. It's unclear at this time if he will see a similar workload (around 20 minutes), or see minutes closer to his 26.9 minute-per-game average on the season. Look for an update regarding his status after the team's Sunday morning shootaround.
