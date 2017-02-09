Bazemore tallied 14 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 117-106 victory over the Nuggets.

The 21 minutes comes as a little bit of surprise after averaging nearly 30 minutes per game over his last three contests. Bazemore found a way to be more productive in less time Wednesday, as he made as many three's against the Nuggets as he's had in the past four games combined. Maybe the shooting outburst will get him on a roll going into a game against the King's on Friday.