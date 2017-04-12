Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Resting Wednesday vs. Pacers
Bazemore will be rested for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Bazemore played 18 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Hornets, but he'll be held out Wednesday in an effort to preserve his health for the postseason. Paul Millsap, Dwight Howard, Dennis Schroder and Tim Hardaway will also rest for the Hawks, so expect a number of bench players to step into increased roles, temporarily.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...