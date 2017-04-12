Bazemore will be rested for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Bazemore played 18 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Hornets, but he'll be held out Wednesday in an effort to preserve his health for the postseason. Paul Millsap, Dwight Howard, Dennis Schroder and Tim Hardaway will also rest for the Hawks, so expect a number of bench players to step into increased roles, temporarily.