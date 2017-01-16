Bazemore scored 24 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding two rebounds, two steals and an assist in 28 minutes during Sunday's 111-98 win over the Bucks.

It's his first game with 20 or more points since the end of November, and just the second time he's shot better than 50 percent from the floor in his last 13 games. Bazemore's offensive struggles this season have made him impossible to roster in any but the deepest fantasy formats, but the Hawks have still won eight of their last nine and will likely to continue to be patient with him. Sunday's performance could be a sign that he's breaking out of his slump, but you'll likely want to see more evidence of a turnaround before picking him up.