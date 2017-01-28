Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Tallies team-high 15 points in Friday's loss
Bazemore provided 15 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one assist, one steal and one block across 21 minutes during a 112-86 loss to the Wizards on Friday.
Bazemore led the team in scoring in the blowout loss as he scored at least 15 points for the fourth straight game. He only received 21 minutes but that was a result of the nature of the blowout. Bazemore has been playing well lately, improving on his play from early in the season, with averages of 14.8 points on 47.6 percent shooting, 3.0 assists, 2.6 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.2 steals per game over the last five outings.
More News
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Ties season high with 25 vs. Clippers•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Hits double-digit points for third straight game•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Scores 24 in Sunday's win•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Returns to starting lineup vs. Thunder•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Will return to starting lineup Monday•
-
Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Effective in 30 minutes off bench•