Bazemore provided 15 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one assist, one steal and one block across 21 minutes during a 112-86 loss to the Wizards on Friday.

Bazemore led the team in scoring in the blowout loss as he scored at least 15 points for the fourth straight game. He only received 21 minutes but that was a result of the nature of the blowout. Bazemore has been playing well lately, improving on his play from early in the season, with averages of 14.8 points on 47.6 percent shooting, 3.0 assists, 2.6 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.2 steals per game over the last five outings.