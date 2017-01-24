Bazemore contributed 25 points (9-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 33 minutes during a 115-105 loss to the Clippers on Monday.

Bazemore tied his season high with 25 points, matching his 25-point outing against the Cavaliers on Nov. 8. He did so rather inefficiently, however, as he hoisted a season-high 21 field goal attempts. Bazemore is shooting just 38.1 percent from the field so far this season, but he has been better lately, as he's scored in double figures in six of the last seven games, and shot 46.3 percent from the floor in that stretch.