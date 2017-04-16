Hawks' Kent Bazemore: Will play Sunday vs. Wizards
Coach Mike Budenholzer said Bazemore (knee) will play in Sunday's matchup with the Wizards, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Bazemore missed the final game of the regular season with a bruised knee, but it was likely the Hawks just taking a cautious approach with him in order to keep him as healthy as possible for a playoff run. As expected, Bazemore is good to go Sunday, but he's expected to remain in bench role with Tim Hardaway and Taurean Prince starting at shooting guard and small forward, respectively. The Hawks haven't reported any sort of restrictions for Bazemore's playing time, so look for him to take on a full workload off the bench.
