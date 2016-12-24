Hawks' Kris Humphries: Moves into starting lineup Friday
Humphries will move into the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Chris Vivlamore of the AJC reports.
The Hawks will deploy a big lineup to start Friday's game, bumping Kyle Korver to the bench and plugging Humphries into the front court. Humphries had not played in any of the Hawks' last three games, and he hasn't played double-digit minutes since Dec. 3 when he posted 10 points over 17 minutes. He figures to see a healthy chunk of playing time against the Nuggets on Friday, but Mike Muscala figures to see plenty of time off the bench as well.
