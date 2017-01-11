Humphries contributed 13 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 117-97 win over the Nets.

Humphries had his most productive of the year, as he filled out the stat sheet and posted his best scoring performance of the season. The 31-year-old has bounced in and out of the rotation all season, but this game could put Humphries in line for a more stable role moving forward.