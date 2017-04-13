Hawks' Kris Humphries: Starts and posts five points in loss
Humphries posted five points (2-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), eight rebounds and two blocked shots across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 104-86 loss to the Pacers.
With the Hawks locked in for the playoffs, Humphries drew the start with Paul Millsap (rest) on the bench along with the rest of Atlanta's first unit. The 32-year-old journeyman performed admirably while Millsap was out with injury, and he may earn some more playing time during Atlanta's playoff run as a result. He's only averaging 12 minutes of usage per game this year, so one shouldn't expect Humphries to make a huge impact moving forward.
