Humphries put up a season-high 14 points (3-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes in a 108-107 win over the Knicks on Monday.

With the Hawks missing Dwight Howard (rest) and Mike Muscala (ankle), Humphries was called upon to serve as the team's top reserve in the frontcourt, and he ended up seeing his most minutes of the season while offering stellar shooting from the outside. Humphries has shown the ability to score and rebound well on a per-minute basis throughout his career, but his defensive deficiencies will result in him maintaining only a bit role in the rotation when the Hawks have their full complement of bodies in the frontcourt. Muscala could be at risk of sitting out Wednesday against the Pistons, but with Howard set to return for that contest, Humphries will be in line for a downgrade in playing time.