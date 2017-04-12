Humphries will start at center for Wednesday's tilt with the Pacers, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Hawks are resting a ton of players Wednesday, which includes both Dwight Howard and Paul Millsap. That allows Humphries to pick up the start at center and he should be in line for a hefty workload, which could make him an intriguing and cheap DFS play for Wednesday's slate of games.