Hawks' Kyle Korver: Expected to be traded to Cavaliers

The Hawks and Cavaliers are reportedly finalizing a deal that would send Korver to Cleveland, Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reports.

While this news came out of nowhere, it is not necessarily surprising. With the emergence of Kent Bazemore last season, and subsequently Tim Hardaway this year, the Hawks are pretty set at shooting guard going forward. The Cavaliers are always looking for elite shooters to place around LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, and Korver certainly fits that mold. It is unclear at this point what exactly Cleveland will be giving up, but Korver figures to see a pretty relevant role as a shooter with the team assuming the trade goes through.