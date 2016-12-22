Hawks' Kyle Korver: Picks up another start Wednesday

Korver will draw a second consecutive start on Wednesday versus the Timberwolves, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Dwight Howard (back) will be missing a second straight game, so the Hawks will again go with a smaller lineup, pushing Thabo Sefolosha and Paul Millsap to power forward and center, respectively. Korver logged a full 35-minute workload on Monday against the Thunder and should again be relied upon for extended playing time while working with the top unit. He finished Monday with eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds and six assists.