Hawks' Kyle Korver: Will be available Monday vs. Timberwolves

Korver (illness) will be available for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The illness prevented Korver from playing in Friday's tilt with the Nuggets, but after two full days off to recover, the veteran sharpshooter looks like he'll be good to go. The Hawks will remain without the services of Dwight Howard (back), so it's possible that coach Mike Budenholzer could opt with the small-ball lineup that yielded Korver two starts at shooting guard last week. However, even if Budenholzer opts to stick with Kris Humphries -- who entered the top unit at center Friday -- in the lineup to counter the Wolves' sizable frontcourt, Korver should still see a sizable role off the bench.