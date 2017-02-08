Patterson signed a second 10-day contract with the Hawks on Wednesday, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Following an impressive showing in the D-League with the Reno Bighorns, Patterson, who played 35 games for the Hawks as a rookie in 2015-16, re-signed with the team on a 10-day deal back on Jan. 29. He ended up appearing in three games during his stint with the club, and though he averaged just 2.0 points and 1.3 rebounds in 6.7 minutes per contest, he apparently showed the Hawks enough to warrant another 10-day pact. The new contract will keep him with the Hawks until Feb. 17 before the team would have to decide whether to sign him for the rest of the season or drop him from the 15-man roster.