Hawks' Malcolm Delaney: Breaks out with 17 points, six assists
Delaney tallied 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and four rebounds in 27 minutes during a 103-101 loss to the Celtics on Friday.
Delaney's minutes have been steadily rising since the end of December. On Friday, he saw the most court time since December 23rd against the Nuggets, when he played 30 minutes. Delaney looks like he might be cracking the rotation now with back-to-back 10-plus point performances. He's worth keeping an eye on if you need an end-of-the-bench point guard.
