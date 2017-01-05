Delaney scored 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and added three rebounds and one steal in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 111-92 win over the Magic.

Delaney has now played at least 20 minutes in four of his last six games. Before that, he had only reached that barrier five times in 21 games. He's still not productive enough for any but the very deepest leagues, but the more minutes he gets, the more he'll have an opportunity to attract fantasy attention.