Hawks' Mike Dunleavy: Expected to be waived
Dunleavy is expected to be waived prior to the start of free agency, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The veteran's contract for next season becomes guaranteed if he's not waived before July 1, so the Hawks will likely proceed with that move prior to 12:01AM on Saturday. After beginning last season with the Cavaliers, Dunleavy came to Atlanta as part of the Kyle Korver trade and went on to appear in 30 games for the Hawks, averaging 5.6 points and 2.3 rebounds, while shooting nearly 43 percent from beyond the arc. While he's well past his prime at age 36, Dunleavy will likely draw interest from playoff-caliber teams as a shooting specialist off the bench.
