Dunleavy is expected to make his Hawks debut Friday against the Celtics, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The veteran officially reported to the Hawks on Tuesday, nixing earlier notions that the two sides were working toward a buyout. After passing his physical and taking part in a pair of practices, Dunleavy will be available Friday in what will likely be a minor role off the bench. Dunleavy was used sparingly during his time with the Cavaliers, but he could eventually work his way into a larger role with the Hawks, who are in need of three-point shooting after dealing Kyle Korver to Cleveland as part of the Dunleavy deal.