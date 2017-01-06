The Cavaliers agreed to a trade Thursday that would send Dunleavy and a 2019 first-round pick to the Hawks in exchange for Kyle Korver, Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports reports.

There could still be some additional parts in the trade and a third team could be added in the deal to take on Dunleavy, but both the Cavaliers and the Hawks plan to finalize the deal by Friday. While the Hawks are willing to retain Dunleavy in order to make the trade work, he could ultimately be waived upon joining the team, as the Hawks would only take on his contract in order to acquire the first-round pick. The 36-year-old has been generally healthy this season after missing a large portion of the 2015-16 campaign due to back issues, but he's been an inconsistent member of the Cavs rotation and has struggled when he's received the opportunity to play. Dunleavy, who is owed $4.8 million in 2016-17 and is guaranteed $1.7 million of his $5.1 million contract for 2017-18, is averaging career lows in points (4.6) and minutes (15.9) per game while shooting a substandard 35.1 percent from three-point range.