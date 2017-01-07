Dunleavy was officially traded to the Hawks on Saturday, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The deal was initially reported on Thursday, but it's now official, as Dunleavy and Mo Williams will head to Atlanta, along with a future first-round pick, in exchange for Kyle Korver. The Cavs added Dunleavy with a three-point specialist role in mind, but he's struggled when given opportunities this season, and Korver, one of the better outside shooters in recent memory, represents a tangible upgrade for a Cleveland team that ranks second in the NBA in both made threes and three-point attempts. With Atlanta seemingly entering a rebuild, it's unclear if Dunleavy will remain with the Hawks. Despite his struggles, Dunleavy, should the Hawks decide not to keep him, would likely be able to catch on with another team in need of shooting off the bench.