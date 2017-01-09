Updating a previous report, Dunleavy now plans to report to the Hawks on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports reports.

It was previously suggested that Dunleavy, who was disgruntled about being traded to the Hawks over the weekend, would attempt to secure a buyout of his contract. However, after meeting with Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer, the veteran wing apparently received assurances that the Hawks are intending to compete this season, and plan to have a regular role available for him. With Dunleavy now in the fold, it appears that the trade that sent Kyle Korver to the Cavaliers has now been completed, though Dunleavy will still need to pass a physical. He could be in uniform as soon as Tuesday against the Nets, but the Hawks may want to give Dunleavy some time to get familiar with his new team before he dresses in games.