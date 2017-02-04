Hawks' Mike Dunleavy: Probable Saturday vs. Magic
Dunleavy is dealing with a right knee issue, but is still listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Magic, Hawks' beat writer KL Chouinard
The veteran wing presumably sustained the injury in Thursday's win over the Rockets. He has played between 17-and-22 minutes in each of the past four games, and barring any setbacks, figures to be in line for a similar workload Saturday.
