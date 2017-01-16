Hawks' Mike Dunleavy: Scores season-high 20 off bench Sunday
Dunleavy scored 20 points (6-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding three rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 111-98 win over the Bucks.
In his second game with the Hawks, Dunleavy came through with his best scoring performance of the season and first game with 20 or more points since the 2014-15 playoffs. The 36-year-old wing may not have much left in the tank, but Atlanta's ball movement on offense could allow him to find some occasional shooting success from their second unit.
