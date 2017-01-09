Contrary to earlier reports, Dunleavy is expected to join the Hawks on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reports.

As of Monday morning, Dunleavy and the Hawks were working toward a buyout, but the veteran met with coach Mike Budenholzer and has instead opted to report to the Hawks. Dunleavy will join the team Tuesday and could be in uniform as soon as Tuesday night in Brooklyn. While he's still a strong outside shooter, Dunleavy is unlikely to see enough playing time to be a relevant fantasy commodity in most formats.