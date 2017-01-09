Dunleavy has no plans to report to the Hawks and is hoping to secure a buyout of his contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Dunleavy was traded to the Hawks over the weekend as part of the deal that sent Kyle Korver to the Cavaliers, but since the veteran signed with Cleveland this offseason with the expectation he'd contend for an NBA title, he's likely less than enthused to land with Atlanta, a middle-tier team in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks likely don't have major plans to include Dunleavy in their rotation and were reportedly attempting to include a third team to the trade willing to absorb the 36-year-old in a deal, but found no takers. Dunleavy has until 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday to report to the Hawks before the team could begin fining him. According to Sam Amico of FOX Sports Ohio, the Hawks have no intention of rescinding the trade with the Cavaliers, as they made the deal specifically so they could pick up a future first-round draft pick.